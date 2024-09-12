The SuperSega FPGA console has made some waves since it was first announced, with many people within the industry doubting it can faithfully replicate Saturn and Dreamcast games at an agreeable price point.

The team behind the console – which also runs Master System, Mega Drive and Sega CD software – has now revealed that it's moving forward at a steady pace, with prototypes of the final board expected to arrive within three weeks.

It has also been conformed that a pre-launch campaign will be held in October, where customers will be able to pre-order a SuperSega for just 3€ / $3 – and get 30% off the price of the final system.

You can check out renders of the SuperSega mainboard below.

The discounted price is expected to be around 300-350€ ($330-$385). This offer will be limited to one console per person.

Once prototype boards arrive, hands-on videos of the console will be made available so people can see it in action.