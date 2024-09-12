We're unreasonably excited about the impending launch of WipEout: Futurism, a book which aims to celebrate the incredible legacy of the WipEout series.

If you're only just hearing about this book and missed out on ordering it, then you'll be pleased to learn that a new edition has just been announced – but you'll need to be quicker than a FEISAR FX350 because it's limited to just 500 copies.

The Studio.Build edition showcases a new cover designed by former Designers Republic staffer Michael C Place and ex-Psygnosis art team member Nicky Place. Studio.Build, in case you were wondering, is the name of the design agency the couple now run.

"We conceived this as a fun extra for those that missed out on the custom cover edition, but still wanted a collectable piece of WipEout history," says publisher Read Only Memory. "I thought that some amongst you custom cover VIPs might have friends who didn't manage to secure a copy last year, so I thought this worthy of an update here. Of course, if you're a WipEout completionist, you might also want to add this to your collection."

The book costs £50, and can be pre-order here.