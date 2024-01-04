Released alongside the PlayStation in the West, WipEout instantly gave the console a level of street cred that was arguably missing from other systems.

With its pumping soundtrack, winding tracks and incredible sense of speed, the game quickly found its audience and would later be ported to PC and Sega Saturn. While it has since been overtaken by its sequels, the original WipEout is still a fun time – especially if you opt to play the excellent fan-made Phantom Edition mod, which has recently been ported to PC and Steam Deck.

7. WipEout Pulse (PSP) Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment / Developer: Studio Liverpool Release Date: 12th Feb 2008 ( USA ) / 14th Dec 2007 ( UK/EU )

















The second WipEout title to launch on PSP, WipEout Pulse arguably lives in the shadow of WipEout Pure – and somewhat unfairly, we'd say. Sure, it doesn't reinvent the wheel (can we even use that phrase when talking about an anti-grav racer?), but Pulse provides more of the same, along with an excellent selection of music and some blisteringly attractive visuals. Pulse was later ported to the PS2, which could be seen as a possible admission by Sony that sales on PSP hadn't quite reached the levels expected.

4. WipEout Pure (PSP) Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment / Developer: Studio Liverpool Release Date: 24th Mar 2005 ( USA ) / 1st Sep 2005 ( UK/EU )

















Just as it had done with the original PlayStation back in 1995, Sony made sure it had a WipEout title ready for the launch of the PSP in the West. WipEout Pure was a glorious return to form after the misstep that was WipEout Fusion on PS2; despite the fact that The Designers Republic still wasn't involved, Sony's Studio Liverpool (formerly Psygnosis) did a pretty good job of imitating the design style, creating a title which felt like it belonged in the world the first three games inhabit. Fantastic visuals and fast gameplay gave PSP owners something to crow about at launch, while downloadable content and online multiplayer sweetened the deal.

2. WipEout 3 (PS1) Publisher: Psygnosis / Developer: Psygnosis Release Date: 31st Aug 1999 ( USA )









While many people will tell you that WipEout 2097 is the best entry in the franchise, there are others who swear that Wipeout 3 (or Wip3out, if you prefer) is the real champ. The final game in the series to feature the involvement of Sheffield-based design agency The Designers Republic, WipEout 3 takes the company's unique visual style to the next level; everything is stripped down and minimalist, giving the game a sense of aesthetic maturity that simply wasn't seen in PS1 titles in 1999. It also boasted an increased difficulty level, making it feel like it was for hardcore fans rather than casual players.