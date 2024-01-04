While many people associate Ridge Racer or Tekken with the early years of PlayStation, for others, it's WipEout that really sums up the incredible impact Sony's 32-bit console had on the gaming landscape.
Not only did this 1995 racer represent the pinnacle of home gaming technology with its intricate circuits and intense speed, but it exhibited a degree of 'cool' that, even today, still feels unmatched. Thanks to its futuristic techno soundtrack and impeccable branding by The Designers Republic, WipEout became a commercial and critical smash hit and spawned a series that remains beloved, even today.
But which of these titles represents the apex of the WipEout franchise? We asked you to vote a while back, and the results are shown below. Remember, this is an evolving list – you can still vote, even now, and your input might change the ranking over time.
11. WipEout Merge (Phone)
Developed by Amuzo Games, WipEout Merge (formerly known as WipEout Rush) is a smartphone title which, instead of allowing you direct control of the action, has you playing as a team manager who must influence each race by deploying randomised cards.
Despite boasting some impressive visuals and a faithful soundtrack, WipEout Merge failed to find its audience, and development appears to have stopped; its online features have also been disabled.
10. WipEout Fusion (PS2)
Considered by many to be one of the weaker entries in the WipEout series, WipEout Fusion deviates greatly from the visual language laid down by The Designers Republic (the company was asked by Sony to pitch alongside other agencies in order to work on the game, and refused) and therefore doesn't quite feel like it's part of the same series.
The visuals are also slightly disappointing, while the track design lacks the dazzling intensity of its forerunners. Fusion is possibly a better game than many people give it credit for, but it definitely feels like something of a low point for the series.
Man I suck at Wipeout XL. I definitely agree that the PS2 game is the worst. My favorite is Omega. I also never understood why people liked Pure more than Pulse. Pure feels like it was rushed out the door. It doesn't have much content.
i was an early PSX adopter at the age of 10, and wipeout was the game that sold me on the system. in fact, it and the 1st demo disc were my only games for a good while, and i absolutely wore these two discs out.
when XL came out, needless to say I was hyped. I still barely had any other games for my psx, and it felt like I'd waited AGES (lol.) it was the first game for which id ever anticipated the actual calendar release date, counting the days. and, it was SO worth the wait! one of the best sequels EVER!
i returned to the series for fusion and thought it was pretty good, and i didnt know til much later that other people didnt like it.
I feel that I really missed out on 3 and 64, and this year I endeavor to rectify this deficit 👍
NOTE - "it was seen by many fans as a 'Sony' series (despite the fact that the original game and its sequel had both launched on* the Sega Saturn)."
i think you mean "also released on*" or "been ported to*," or similar. "Launched" in this context implies that they came out on Saturn first which i believe oversells your point beyond the bounds of reality. 👍
And here I was…interested to see where Wipeout, based on the tv show, would land. 😋 I hereby vote for Wipeout: Create and Crash on the Wii. And then I vote for WipeOut 2048 on the Vita. I would vote for the PS4 version of WipeOut because it has PSVR support, but the dang game gets me motion sick before I can complete one lap.
Big balls!
