If you like Roman history and Pokémon, then do we have some good news for you – PC title Letalis combines both things in a retro-style, non-linear RPG roguelite package (thanks, Rock Paper Shotgun).

The battle sequence shown in the trailer below takes clear inspiration from the original Game Boy versions of Pokémon, and you can even level up / evolve your fighters. There are also top-down exploration sections where you speak to NPCs. It's Pocket Monsters with sandals, basically.

However, there are some significant differences to note. While there's a tribute to the iconic one-on-one battles in the aforementioned trailer, most of the fights in Letalis involve multiple participants and take place from a side-on perspective, like Final Fantasy. Your characters also die completely when their health drops to zero – there's no reviving them once they fall in combat.

Here's some PR:

Get ready to meet the Letalis—fierce warriors who fight for glory, risking it all in battle. It’s a high-stakes showdown where strategy and adrenaline collide. As the Manager, your goal is clear: rise to the rank of Caesar. To get there, you’ll have to journey across the continent, conquer challenges, and take on every Colosseum that stands in your way. Earn the respect of the people as you prove your strength in battles that will push you to your limits!

If you like how all of this sounds, then head over to Steam and download the demo now.