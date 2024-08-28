A fan port is currently in the works for Taito's 1989 arcade sidescroller Crime City for the Sega Mega Drive / Genesis.

Crime City, in case you've never heard of it, is an action platformer that was designed to run on Taito's B-system hardware. It was released as a spin-off to the company's earlier arcade title Chase H.Q and saw up to two players take control of the police officers Tony Gibson and Raymond Broady as they try to take down various gang leaders and bring law and justice to a city.

Master Linkuei, the homebrew developer behind the unofficial Kenseiden sequel Hayato's Journey, is the person leading the development of this exciting new port, with his friend @RDiggoSilva creating a faithful adaptation of the arcade game's soundtrack for the 16-bit machine.





This is an adaptation from the classic Arcade Game called Crime City!



Accurate music adaptation by my friend



Here's the first preview of my next SEGA Mega Drive / Genesis project:

This is an adaptation from the classic Arcade Game called Crime City!

Accurate music adaptation by my friend @RDiggoSilva

Follow my patreon for more: https://t.co/pmNn6OeRPv

August 28, 2024

So far, the developers have only shown off a very brief preview of the first section of the game, clocking in at just 10 seconds, which features Gibson climbing over crates and dispatching enemies with his fists, a pistol, and a precariously placed barrel.

Nevertheless, we're excited to see how it develops and will keep you posted when you're finally able to play it.