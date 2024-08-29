DreamMods – the company behind the Dreamcast DreamConn+ and Dreamcast VM2 – is producing a new controller for Sega's final console.

The DreamConn S will feature wireless connectivity, USB-C charging, a revised analogue stick, upgraded buttons and D-pad, swappable faceplates, upgraded internals, full support for the VM2 and updated firmware.

It is understood that outside of these improvements, the controller will offer the same functions as the existing DreamConn+, which include:

Bluetooth wireless

Built-in rechargeable battery with operating time of up to 9hrs, charged via USB

Power ON/OFF from the START button

Custom wireless dongle

Battery icon overlayed with the VMU screen

Compatibility with PC for emulation, etc

It will be available in white and black and is expected to launch within Q4 2024. The DreamConn+ costs $190, and DreamMods has told us that all DreamConn+ orders are being automatically upgraded to the DreamConn S.