DreamMods – the company behind the Dreamcast DreamConn+ and Dreamcast VM2 – is producing a new controller for Sega's final console.
The DreamConn S will feature wireless connectivity, USB-C charging, a revised analogue stick, upgraded buttons and D-pad, swappable faceplates, upgraded internals, full support for the VM2 and updated firmware.
It is understood that outside of these improvements, the controller will offer the same functions as the existing DreamConn+, which include:
- Bluetooth wireless
- Built-in rechargeable battery with operating time of up to 9hrs, charged via USB
- Power ON/OFF from the START button
- Custom wireless dongle
- Battery icon overlayed with the VMU screen
- Compatibility with PC for emulation, etc
It will be available in white and black and is expected to launch within Q4 2024. The DreamConn+ costs $190, and DreamMods has told us that all DreamConn+ orders are being automatically upgraded to the DreamConn S.