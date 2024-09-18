Taito's 1989 run and gunner Crime City has been announced as the next game coming to Nintendo Switch & PS4 as part of Arcade Archives (thanks Famitsu!)

It will be released on the Nintendo Switch eShop and PlayStation store on September 19th in Japan and, as always, is expected to launch on some selected Western storefronts shortly after.

Just to give you a bit of background on Crime City, it was released as a spin-off to the company's earlier arcade title Chase H.Q and saw up to two players take control of the police officers Tony Gibson and Raymond Broady as they try to bring down various gang leaders to bring a crime-ridden city back under control. Players will travel through a total of six sidescrolling rounds — most of which are divided into different scenes or areas — with some of the standout locations including the city docks, a busy motorway, a bank, and an office that is equipped with a bunch of laser-firing turrets.

To begin with, players will be equipped with just a pistol, with other weapons being available throughout the levels as pick-ups. There is only a limited amount of ammo for each of these, however, meaning that once you run out you will likely need to use your fists to get by.

If you've been reading Time Extension regularly, you'll know that this isn't the only time we've mentioned Crime City in recent months, as it was recently announced that there is an unofficial Mega Drive port in the very early stages from the developer of the Kenseiden fangame Hayato's Journey. If you want to read more about that project, you can check out the link here.