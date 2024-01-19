Best Nintendo DS Games Of All Time

When Nintendo announced the DS in the mid-2000s, it claimed the device would be a 'third pillar' alongside its GameCube home console and its Game Boy family of portables. This admission alone shows just how leftfield the dual-screen handheld was; even its creator wasn't sure that the general public would fully embrace touch-based control. How ironic, then, that the Nintendo DS would go on to become the company's most commercially successful hardware platform, with over 154.02 million units sold.

The DS arguably introduced an entire generation to the principle of a touch-based interface, paving the way for the smartphone revolution that would occur a few years after its 2004 launch, yet its design was steeped in history; the twin-display, clamshell approach mimicked the Donkey Kong Game & Watch LCD handheld from 1982. This cunning fusion of the past with the future created the ultimate portable gaming platform, one which managed to outsell the technically superior Sony PSP by doing something totally different to what had come before.

The DS would spawn the Nintendo 3DS family of consoles, which introduced glasses-free 3D but retained the same basic formula. With less than half the sales, the 3DS couldn't live up to its forerunner, a system which is arguably as important in video game history as any of Nintendo's other platforms.

But what are the best games to play on DS? We've picked out a selection below, which are presented in no particular order. This list is intended to present a wide range of genres and styles for any new DS owner to enjoy.

Meteos (DS) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Q Entertainment Release Date: 27th Jun 2005 ( USA ) / 23rd Sep 2005 ( UK/EU )







A tile-matching game from producer Tetsuya Mizuguchi, the developer behind such memorising titles as Rez, Lumines and, more recently, Tetris Effect, Meteos was an early puzzle hit in the life of the DS and a is good enough to stand proudly in the company of the very best in the genre. Discovering that quickly swiping the stylus across the screen often gave better results than consciously puzzling your way through was a minor disappointment, but those who avoided that temptation found a brilliantly addictive game - one that occupied our cart slot for many months.

Pokémon HeartGold & SoulSilver (DS) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Game Freak Release Date: 14th Mar 2010 ( USA ) / 26th Mar 2010 ( UK/EU )







The original Pokémon Gold And Silver games are fondly remembered by Pocket Monster fans all over the world, and with good reason: they introduced features that genuinely evolved the original Game Boy games, such as breeding and an in-game clock (not to mention colour!), features that have become series staples. Add in fan-favourite monsters and these remakes were always going to be well received. Future games would trickle in additional quality-of-life features and other innovations, but some would argue it never got better than travelling across the land, searching far and wide in these DS remakes. The Game Boy originals may be a little hard to return to these days, but Pokémon HeartGold & SoulSilver strike the very best balance of nostalgia and that patented catch-'em-all gameplay.

Chrono Trigger (DS) Publisher: Square Enix / Developer: Square Enix Release Date: 25th Nov 2008 ( USA ) / 6th Feb 2009 ( UK/EU )

















Chrono Trigger has truly stood the test of time - a testament to the magical sustainability that occurs when you combine impeccable storytelling, gameplay, visuals and music. This version of the SNES classic contains a hefty amount of additional features and bonus material, including touch screen controls, a series of dungeons (the Dimensional Vortices), a monster battle ground (Arena of the Ages), a re-mastered script, and an additional ending. Some might claim that this masterpiece should be experienced on the biggest possible canvas, but despite the console's diminutive size, its dual screen layout frees up command menu clutter. Couple this with all the refinements and extras and the Nintendo DS version really is the definitive edition of this beautiful work of art. It's an essential purchase for any RPG fan, and even if you've played it before, you should follow those nostalgic urges, dig out your trusty DS (which will probably still have some juice in the battery) and take that journey through time once again.

Tetris DS (DS) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo SPD Release Date: 20th Mar 2006 ( USA ) / 21st Apr 2006 ( UK/EU )

















You can see the 9am meeting at Nintendo HQ now: "Mornin' all. So, we're putting Tetris on the new portable and we need a name. Ideas?" Fortunately, Nintendo SPD didn't head straight to the pub after striking upon the revolutionary Tetris DS title, but knuckled down to produce one of the finest iterations of the block-falling classic ever made. With touch controls, Wi-Fi connectivity and a truckload of Nintendo nods and winks, it is still one of the best ways to play the game and well worth tracking down if you've never had the pleasure.

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective (DS) Publisher: Capcom / Developer: Capcom Release Date: 11th Jan 2011 ( USA ) / 14th Jan 2011 ( UK/EU )

















Coming from the mind of Shu Takumi, the main developer responsible for Phoenix Wright (and his Japanese voice), Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective equals, and arguably surpasses, the quality of the lawyer's many games. It has a few issues towards the end with some of the puzzles requiring a few leaps in lateral thinking (particularly when controlling multiple characters with different abilities), but Ghost Trick is a perfect showcase of what the Nintendo DS could accomplish with the right design. Making use of the system's stylus to latch onto object cores and ultimately recover the deceased protagonist's memory, it's still a delight to play, with a dramatic, jazzy soundtrack and a story that continues to surprise until the end. It may be crammed full of tricks, but this is still an absolute treat.

Mario Kart DS (DS) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo EAD Release Date: 14th Nov 2005 ( USA ) / 5th Nov 2005 ( UK/EU )

















Whether you can forgive its snaking ways or not, this was still a cracking entry in a series which arguably doesn't have a dud. Snaking — a technique which involves using power slide boosts — did admittedly dampen the online experience back in the day if you hadn't mastered it, but online isn't an option now, so if you're unhappy with how your local competitors are snaking, you can simply lean over and communicate your dissatisfaction in a direct manner. It should also be remembered that Mario Kart DS was the first in the series to offer online play – and that was a real game-changer back in 2005. Of course, it's been surpassed since by its sequels, but having a fully 3D Mario Kart in your hands was a special feeling back in the day, and MKDS holds a special place in many a kart-lover's hearts, including ours.

Rhythm Heaven (DS) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo SPD Release Date: 5th Apr 2009 ( USA ) / 1st May 2009 ( UK/EU )







Rhythm Heaven (or Rhythm Paradise as we know it in Europe) is the epitome of simple, clear game design, yet it never feels half-hearted in any regard. Its bare-bones presentation helps new players get into into the swing of things, and once you 'get' it (and its strange sense of humour), you'll find it very difficult to put down. It's packed full of content and replay value, with tunes you'll find yourself whistling when you're away from the game, and still stands as one of the finest titles to grace the DS. Sure, the Megamix entry on 3DS collects together many of the best games from this and other games in the series, but this is still worth picking up in its own right. Trust us, you'll be in rhythm game heaven (or paradise, depending on your side of the pond).