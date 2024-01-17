6. Balance Board (Nintendo Wii)

We still find it weird that the Wii Balance Board is such an enjoyable way to interact with video games (and carry your cups of tea around). You're just standing and leaning – why is it so much fun? It’s because of the games, of course.

We're not talking about the avalanche of fitness games – though Wii Fit Plus had some fun mini-games in skateboarding, juggling while balancing on a ball, and doing maths with your bum (no, really).

We're talking more about games that deeply integrate simple motion into compelling, complete packages – games like Mario and Sonic and the Winter Olympic Games, Super Monkey Ball Step & Roll, Rayman Rabbids Raving TV Party... you could even use it with Punch-Out!! for a slightly more immersive experience.

Though it was even better when paired with the Wiimote, the Wii Balance Board could stand on its own, and its design and sensitivity are perfectly balanced – arf arf.

5. DDR Dance Mat (Various)

Though it wasn’t the first ever rhythm game, Dance Dance Revolution is usually the first you think of – and there are two reasons for that.

The first is its dominance throughout arcades during the early 2000s – we never saw an arcade without one, and they’re still a pretty solid mainstay even now. Second is the decision to make the gameplay use an entirely different part of your body: your feet.

People who could never ‘get’ buttons but could dance had a gaming outlet and a chance to show off their moves. The home dance pads were never as good as the arcade machines as they shifted around and weren’t quite as sensitive, but when they worked, they were a lot of fun and brought all sorts of people together – a proper party game for all folks.

It’s been a long time, but we reckon we could still bust out 'Mucho Mambo Sway' on Expert difficulty – although our relatives would possibly die of embarrassment.

4. Guitar Hero Controller (Various)

Yes, it's another rhythm game input on this list, but this one is the absolute king.

Though it is more limited than the DK Bongos in that it’s only really for one series of games, its longevity (and the frankly awesome feeling you get from wielding it) elevates the Guitar Hero controller to a whole new level.

There’s been a few spin-offs – the drums, the bass, the mic, the decks – but the guitar is easily the best. Realistically, we're never going to learn the instrument for real now, and this is the closest many of us will ever get to feeling like I’m shredding with the finesse of a rock star legend – and who doesn’t want that?

Hit the coloured notes as they flash up on screen, strum the strummy thing, whammy the whammy bar (technical terms, you understand)... it really is simple, but it's brilliant.

There’s very little to add because everyone knows about this controller, which speaks to its quality and ubiquity as a weird but totally excellent video game input.

3. Wiimote (Nintendo Wii)

It’s pretty hard to quantify how strange and magical this little wand seemed back in 2006.

Though it could be turned sideways and used like a standard controller, the fancy gubbins within the Wiimote opened up whole new avenues of play for people who just didn’t 'get' gaming controllers, while granting wonderous, new experiences for veterans who did.

Though it genuinely came into its own with the release of the Wii Motion Plus – a bolt-on block that allowed for greater accuracy recording the Wiimote’s position that was built into later models of the Wiimote – it worked wonders for years without it.

It could also be many things – the maracas we mentioned earlier, a light gun, a sword... many varied, hilarious things like a glass of water to chuck over your face in WarioWare Smooth Moves, the Wiimote is a truly brilliant piece of engineering. We actually think one of the games that uses it best is No More Heroes - we'll never forget playing it for the first time and putting the Wiimote to our ear to hear a phone conversation coming out of its little speaker. Genius.

In some ways, it’s a shame that the Wii was so successful that people got burned out on motion control things because when it’s done right it’s absolutely brilliant – as we’ve seen with the latest WarioWare entry, funnily enough. Perhaps it’s making a comeback?

Though the Switch’s JoyCon have very clever HD Rumble and operate similarly – they just aren’t as magical as their predecessor.

2. The Crank (Playdate)

The latest edition on this list, the Playdate is a fantastic piece of kit from Panic. We are in quite an exciting time for gaming, with smaller companies bringing out products that let us faithfully experience old games, but Panic added a lovely little twist onto this.

The Playdate is a 1-bit system akin to a Game Boy – it’s got two face buttons, a D-pad, and a crank. Yes, a fully rotating crank on its side.

And we know what you’re thinking – so it’s just for fishing games, then? The answer is absolutely not – there are so many incredible experiences on it that use the crank in terrific, unexpected ways.

Crankin’s Time Travel Adventure is part of the console’s first season of games (24 titles that come free – with two dropped per week) and it is a game where you use only the crank to move your character back and forth through time to avoid constantly moving objects with a brilliantly balanced difficulty curve. Casual Birder is a sort of Pokémon Snap-style adventure game where the crank allows you to focus your camera as you solve puzzles to snap local birds (it’s incredible). Skew is a spinoff of the critically vaunted The Last Worker VR game, where you crank to stay afloat through an endless maze of obstacles (think Star Fox tunnels).

Part of the system’s appeal is the openness of the platform. Panic has created completely free, open tools for anybody to create and sell games on the system. Though the wait for one can be long, Panic is pretty transparent with lead times, meaning you never feel out of the loop. Much more than a novelty, the Playdate never leaves our side, and we urge everyone to give it a look in 2024.