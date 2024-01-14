Released in 1994, the Sega 32X is, for some Sega fans, the straw that broke the camel's back.

After the success of the Mega Drive / Genesis, the company released the Sega CD, an add-on device that, despite having some decent games, never took off in the way that was expected. The missed potential of the CD system gave many fans buyer's remorse, but the 32X would make that a lot worse.

Designed to be a 'bridge system' that would allow existing Mega Drive / Genesis owners to power up their console for a new generation of games, the 32X shared architectural similarities with Sega's true next-gen successor, the 32-bit Saturn.

However, as many had predicted prior to launch, there was little chance of the company realistically supporting both platforms at the same time, and the public's lack of interest in 32X meant that, in a matter of months, Sega had slashed prices in order to clear unsold stock. By 1996, the 32X was discontinued.

Despite its infamy as a commercial dud, the 32X is home to some good games – and we've listed 10 of the best ones below. These aren't presented in any particular order; instead, they are a selection we'd recommend to anyone interested in discovering the best this much-maligned system has to offer.

How many games were released on 32X?

There are 40 games in the 32X library. Of these, six also required the Sega CD to function.

Why did 32X fail?

A wide range of reasons are responsible for the commercial failure of the Sega 32X. It was released alongside the Sega Saturn, which, while more expensive, offered better games and CD-quality audio. It was also too expensive, considering it was an add-on and required a Genesis / Mega Drive to function. Many third-party developers ignored the 32X, preferring to focus their attention on the PlayStation and Saturn.

Does 32X improve Genesis games?

No, it has no impact on existing Genesis / Mega Drive games – although there were enhanced versions of certain Sega CD games which were re-released in order to take advantage of the 32X's extra power.

When was 32X discontinued?

32X production was ended in 1996. However, in October 1995, Sega boss Hayao Nakayama told internal teams that all 32X projects be cancelled in order to focus entirely on the Sega Saturn.

What was the last game released on 32X?

The final 32X game was The Amazing Spider-Man: Web of Fire, which was released in North America in March 1996.