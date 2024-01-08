The Evercade family of systems has been around since 2020, and has successfully reconnected players all over the world with classic titles in physical form.

Thanks to its selection of curated cartridges, Evercade has delivered hundreds of titles to a receptive audience, celebrating the back catalogues of companies like Toaplan, The Bitmap Brothers, Codemasters, Atari, Namco and many more – as well as offering all-new experiences via native titles, such as Full Void and Cathedral.

With loads of carts to choose from, selecting your next purchase is tricky – so we've put together this guide to help inform your next purchase. It's been built with your votes, and don't forget – you can still influence the running order by giving each Evercade game a score out of 10. This will directly impact the ranking seen below.

17. Namco Museum Collection 2 (Evercade) Publisher: Blaze Entertainment / Developer: Namco Release Date: 20th May 2020 ( USA ) / 20th May 2020 ( UK/EU )

















Like the first collection, this pack is full of home console releases rather than arcade ones – and it also won't work on the Evercade VS. It's also discontinued now, so if you see a copy in the wild, you might want to snap it up – it's worth it for the two Mega Drive Splatterhouse games alone. Burning Force

Dig Dug 2

Dragon Spirit

Galaga

Pac-Attack

Phelios

Splatterhouse 2

Splatterhouse 3

Tower of Druaga

Warp man

16. Technōs Collection 1 (Evercade) Publisher: Blaze Entertainment / Developer: Technōs Japan Release Date: 20th May 2020 ( USA ) / 20th May 2020 ( UK/EU )













Famous for its Double Dragon games, Technōs produced a string of console-based hits, too – several of which are included here. Note that these are all NES or SNES games, and not the original coin-ops. Crash ‘N’ The Boys: Street Challenge



Double Dragon

Double Dragon 2: The Revenge

Renegade

River City Ransom

Super Dodge Ball

Super Double Dragon

14. The Oliver Twins Collection (Evercade) Publisher: Blaze Entertainment / Developer: Codemasters Release Date: 23rd Oct 2020 ( USA ) / 23rd Oct 2020 ( UK/EU )

















The Oliver Twins are most famous for creating the Dizzy series of games, but they also produced a bunch of other classic titles, too. Dizzy fans will want to pick a copy of this up – but you'll need to act fast, as this cart is no longer in production. Professional BMX Simulator



Dizzy The Adventurer

Dreamworld Pogie

The Fantastic Adventures Of Dizzy

Firehawk

Go! Dizzy Go!

Mystery World Dizzy

Panic Dizzy

Super Robin Hood

Treasure Island Dizzy

Wonderland Dizzy