Chinese emulation hardware maker Anbernic is reportedly working on a new portable that features dual screens, paving the way for Nintendo DS emulation.

As spotted by Retro Dodo, leaker NNITRX – who has a pretty solid track record in this field – has shown off designs of a new handheld that boasts a sliding 960 x 720 display, with a secondary 640 x 480 display underneath.

That setup means this device would be ideal for Nintendo DS emulation, giving it a wide remit when compared to rival emulation handhelds, which usually only have a single screen (the AYANEO Flip DS being a notable exception, but that's very expensive). As well as running DS games, you'd also expect to be able to play SNES, NES, Mega Drive, PS1, N64 and many more systems on this thing.

The mystery handheld also sports a swappable section at the bottom that can either feature Start and Select buttons or analogue sticks. While there doesn't seem to be a solid reason for this feature in the leaked design, its expandable nature could pave the way to alternative control setups in the future.

As Retro Dodo are keen to stress, this leak should be taken with a huge pinch of salt, at least until we see some prototype photos. Anbernic hasn't confirmed anything, although its prolific production rate means there's a good chance we could see this particular device become a reality.