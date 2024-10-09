In a new blog post on Kickstarter, James Bergeron, the solo developer behind the promising action RPG Maple Forest has revealed that the game managed to smash its initial funding goal just 7 hours after launching its campaign on the crowdfunding site (thanks PC Gamer).

The campaign for the game, which is inspired by SNES games like The Legend of Zelda: A Link To the Past, Secret of Mana, and the Soul Blazer trilogy, went live on September 30th, offering digital and physical copies for Switch/Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, or PC.

It ended up hitting its target of £27,511 in next to no time and has since gone on to raise a total of £52,839 (as of the time of writing). It still has 21 days of crowdfunding left to go, and shows no sign of slowing down as far as we can see, with two stretch goals having been hit for a new weapon type and the ability to customize the main character's home, while others such as a bestiary, the ability to go to sea, and the option to farm monsters are also on the horizon.

In Maple Forest, players take control of a cute fox on an adventure across a mysterious island that has begun to sink into the sea. Entrusted by the village elder with asking the island's guardian for help, players will set off on a quest to open a door to a locked shrine, to try and discover what's causing this chain of events and how to put a stop to it.

If you want to snag your copy and help the project reach some of its stretch goals, the cheapest option available is a digital copy for your platform of choice priced at about £20. This will come with the option to add your own NPC to the DLC Maple Forest Epilogue: Patron Vacation, which is also included in the same tier.

Currently, there's no precise release date on when the rewards will ship, but the estimated delivery given is June 2025.