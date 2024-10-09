Nintendo has recently opened a museum in Japan which covers the company's 135-year history, with a predictable focus on events that have happened since it entered the world of video games.

As we're sure you're all aware, Nintendo has dabbled in many different business spheres, including toys, hotels, and even taxis, but it began life as a card manufacturer, making "hanafuda" cards.

While the museum references this part of the firm's past, it doesn't include a product which, to modern eyes, might seem unbefitting to Nintendo's family-friendly image: nude playing cards.

"I imagine most Nintendo fans won’t know that they made nude or erotic “pin-up” playing cards, particularly in the 60s and 70s," says Mario Museum. "I wonder if the Nintendo Museum has a special section behind a curtain. This is also the first time I’ve put a nudity warning on a Nintendo tweet!"

(We've since confirmed that the Nintendo Museum doesn't have these cards on display.)

Produced during the '60s and '70s, Nintendo released multiple decks featuring naked ladies – a fairly common novelty in the world of playing cards during these decades, it should be noted.

According to Before Mario, Nintendo often produced these decks for other companies; for example, Japanese whiskey giant Suntory commissioned a pack.

As Nintendo shifted towards making toys like the Love Tester and Ultra Hand, it stopped producing these saucy decks.