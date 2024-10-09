ChuChu Rocket! is a game that we expect most Dreamcast fans will be familiar with. Released in 1999 in Japan (and later in North America and Europe), it was the first Dreamcast game to support online gaming and let players compete against others across the globe in a frantic race to guide the most mice to their rocket before a timer runs out while avoiding various cats that appear on the board.

The game was a critical and commercial hit and has gone on to receive a bunch of different ports and cameos, as well as a sequel for Apple Arcade named ChuChu Rocket! Universe in 2019. Something you might not know about it, however, is that it also received a bunch of downloadable DLC following its original release, including new mission and character packs — some of which is still being discovered and archived today.

In the past, players have managed to archive two of these character packs (UFOs & Cows and Cartoony Look), as well as Sonic Team's official puzzle expansion pack featuring new levels, but earlier this week, an individual named @eisnerguy1 managed to come across another one of the game's missing DLC packs "on accident", which has since been archived.

pic.twitter.com/lUgOJ14c5O New DLC for ChuChu Rocket! has been archived thanks to @eisnerguy1 ! This DLC is from Dreamcast Express Vol. 6 and includes 25 new puzzles and a new set of characters (the DC Express mascots)! https://t.co/pDznxSdQ8P October 8, 2024

The DLC pack was discovered on a Dreamcast Express Vol. 6 demo disc, which was one of a set of demo discs sent to Dreamcast owners who signed up for a partner service and includes 25 new puzzles, as well as a new set of characters who are modelled after the Dreamcast Express mascots Candy and Dandy.

If you're interested in downloading the files, you can grab them now from the Dreamcast Live website