Earlier this year, G-Mode remade Yuji Horii's 1984 Famicom detective adventure Hokkaido Rensa Satsujin: Ohotsuku ni Kiyu for Nintendo Switch and Steam.

Hokkaido Serial Murder Case: The Okhotsk Disappearance ~Memories in Ice, Tearful Figurine~ was so successful in its homeland that the Switch version managed to top the sales charts, and with good reason – the game is considered to be a formative classic in the adventure genre, at least by Japanese players.

Amusingly, we've just discovered that the recent version retains a cheeky easter egg that was hidden in the Famicom original.

To see it, you had to try and remove Megumi's towel at a certain point in the game, at which point she would refuse to allow it. However, if you follow this sordid request by not pressing any button or direction for a full two minutes, she will flash you. You can click here to see the sequence in the 1984 original (NSFW, obviously).

According to our very own Jack Yarwood, who is playing the game as we speak, the easter egg is the same in the new version, "but actually happens at a different part. In the original, the easter egg happens in the 1980s, but in the remake, this happens in a new section set in the future."



Here's footage of it happening in the remake – again, this should be considered NSFW, so click at your own risk.

We've included censored versions of each moment below, with suitable icons to cover Megumi's modesty.

Horii is more famous for creating the million-selling Dragon Quest series but has recently found himself embroiled in a discussion on the thorny topic of censorship in the west, claiming that comments he made on the subject have been mistranslated.