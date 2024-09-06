We dread to think what it's like to work in Anbernic's design office – those poor guys must literally get no sleep whatsoever.

The company is famous for pumping out new models on an almost monthly basis these days, and it has already shown off a vertical handheld called the RG40XX V, which we're looking to review very soon.

However, despite the arrival of that system, Anbernic has now announced another device in the same bracket – the RG406V (thanks, Retro Dodo).

"The RG 406V comes in three colors: off-white, black transparent, and gray. It features a 4-inch 960x720 IPS touchscreen, allowing PS2 games to be displayed at 1.5x pixel-to-pixel, resulting in an excellent overall experience," says Anbernic.

"This device supports a wide variety of formats, including Android games (like Genshin Impact and Honor of Kings), as well as PS2, WII, NGC, 3DS, PSP, DC, SS, PS1, NDS, N64, ARCADE, FBA, NEOGEO, GBA, GBC, GB, SFC, FC, MD, SMS, MSX, PCE, WSC, PICO8, and NGP."

Given the spotty nature of PS2, GameCube and Saturn emulation on devices in this price range, we're reserving judgement on the potential of the RG406V until we actually have it to test (it certainly looks capable in the trailer above), but do you think this is a system that really needs to be made, given that the RG40XX V exists? Let us know with a comment.