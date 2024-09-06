Over the last few weeks, GoRetroid has gradually been revealing more information about its upcoming handhelds, the Retroid Pocket Mini & Retroid Pocket 5. However, up until now, we had very little information about when exactly the devices would go on sale, how much they would cost, and what we might expect from them in terms of available RAM and storage.

As anticipated, though, that information was just around the corner, with GoRetroid posting a tweet to social media with all of the above included.

In this post, GoRetroid revealed that pre-orders for both devices will start on Monday, September 9th at 9PM EST/6PM PDT, which is 3AM BST on Tuesday, September 10th in the UK. They also offered an update on the individual pricing and specs.

Here's everything we know about the Retroid Pocket Mini (store page here), with the new information added from the announcement:

Screen: 3.7” 960P AMOLED 4:3

Video Output: DisplayPort 1080p60

SoC: Snapdragon 865

6GB RAM (4GB of the internal storage can be allocated to use as virtual RAM, bringing the total RAM up to 10GB)

OS: Android 10

Storage: 128GB UFS 3.1 + TF Card Slot

Battery: 4000mAh

Size: 16.5cmx7.7cmx1.7cm

Wi-Fi 6 & BT 5.1

Weight: 215g

3D hall sticks

Heat Dissipation: Active-cooling

Colours: 5 (Saturn, Orange, Black, SFC, 16Bit)

Early Bird Price: $189 / Pre-order Price: $194 / Retail Price: $199

And here's the exact same for the Retroid Pocket 5 (store page here):

Screen: 5.5” 1080P AMOLED 16:9

Video Output: DisplayPort 1080p60

SoC: Snapdragon 865

OS: Android 10

RAM: 6GB (4GB of the internal storage can be allocated to use as virtual RAM, bringing the total RAM up to 10GB)

Storage: 128GB UFS 3.1 + TF Card Slot

Battery: 5000mAh

Size: 19.9cm x 7.8cm x 1.56cm

Weight: 280g

Wi-Fi 6 & BT 5.1

3D hall sticks

Heat Dissipation: Active-cooling

Colours: 4 (Black, White, GC, 16Bit)

Early Bird Price: $199 / Pre-order Price: $209 / Retail: $219

For those who want to pick up both devices, it seems GoRetroid is also offering a bundle containing the two handhelds. This will go on pre-order for $389, with an early bird price of $369 for the first 24 hours. It will later retail at $399.

According to Retroid, the devices will both be able to fit the Retroid Official Dock and will be able to emulate all "the usual suspects that have Android versions of the emulator", including most PS2 games. It also denied claims that it would eventually bring out a Retroid Pocket 5 Pro shortly after pre-orders go live, like it did with Retroid Pocket 3, stating that the mini is meant as the companion device to this model and that the previous situation is "not a mistake we’re willing to make again."