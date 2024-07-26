The handheld manufacturer GoRetroid has just announced a new dock for its handheld family of systems, over on Twitter.

The dock, which will be called the Retroid Official Dock, will apparently be ready to ship next week and already has a preview page up on the website, where it is priced at $29.90 (without shipping).

It is a 7-in-1 dock and will include a USB-C port, two USB 2 ports, two USB 3 ports, a LAN port, and an HDMI port capable of connecting to your 4K 60FPS TV screens (for the Retroid Pocket 4 Pro only).

Yesterday, the company did tease that an announcement was on the way, posting a set of lyrics from the popular song "('Sittin On) the Dock of the Bay", which in hindsight is obviously a reference to this upcoming device.

We'll try and keep you posted when it goes up for sale.