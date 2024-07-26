If you're a fan of the earlier entries in the Final Fantasy series — job classes and all — you'll likely be just as excited as us to learn about Scarmonde — a new 8-bit RPG coming to PC later this year (via itch.io and Steam).

Created by the indie developer Ephiam, who previously made games like Venaitura and To Aerthen, it is pitched as being "for anyone who just wants to jump right into a classical RPG experience without any of the thick layers of story and dialogue bogging them down".

In the game, you play as a hero who has been summoned to the land of Scarmonde by the God of Dragons and must then prepare a four-person search party to venture into the depths below to retrieve three Sacred Treasures. Similar to early Final Fantasy games, you'll be able to recruit various party members, assign them a class, and equip them with different weapons, armour sets, and items that you find on your journey.

You'll also be able to level them up as you go, using experience points that you earn through taking part in challenging turn-based battles.

There is currently a demo of the game available on Steam and itch.io if you want to get a taste of the experience. Be sure to wishlist it too, if you want to help out the developer.