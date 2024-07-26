Numskull Games has announced that Data East's 1982 arcade classic BurgerTime will be the next classic game to join its Quarter Arcade range.

The fully playable quarter-scale arcade cabinet is a wooden replica of the original arcade machine and stands 17.4 inches tall and 6.2 inches wide, with a depth of 8.5 inches.

It features a 5” TFT screen, a 3-watt built-in speaker (with volume control), and also contains dip switch access to allow you to tweak various settings. It is powered by an internal lithium battery, and is also rechargeable via a USB-C port positioned on the back of the machine.

You can pre-order the device now on the Quarter Arcades website (via JustGeek) for £199.99 / $229.99 / €229.99, as part of an early bird offer that is expected to run out on August 31st.

According to the website, the cabinets are expected to be shipped between December 2024 and January 2025.