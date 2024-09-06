A store page has appeared for the original PC-8801mkIISR version of Dragon Slayer: The Legend of Heroes on the Nintendo Switch eShop, indicating it will be the next classic Japanese computer game reissued on the console as part of D4Enterprise's EGGCONSOLE series.

Dragon Slayer: The Legend of Heroes was originally released in 1989 in Japan on the NEC computer, before being ported and reissued to various other devices such as the NEC 9801, FM Towns, MSX2, Turbografx CD/PC Engine CD-ROM², Sharp X68000, Sega Mega Drive, Super Famicom (+ Satellaview), PC, PlayStation, and Sega Saturn.

Out of all of these, only the TurboGrafx-CD version was ever released in the West, with this reissue being nominated for Electronic Games's 1993 Electronic Gaming awards in the category "Multimedia Game of the Year".

Dragon Slayer: The Legend of Heroes is particularly significant for being Nihon Falcom's first ever turn-based role-playing game (the previous five entries in the Dragonslayer series were all action RPGs) and for later spawning The Legend of Heroes series, which is still active to this day.

It follows a prince named Selios (renamed to King Logan in the TurboGrafx CD version) whose father is killed during an attack by monsters on the kingdom of Farlane. Following this assault, the king's aide Agdam subsequently betrays the royal family, seizing the throne, and it then falls to Selios to travel the world of Elasta gathering a party capable of defeating the usurper and restoring the young heir to his rightful position.

As always, with these EGGCONSOLE releases, the game will be presented as is, which in this case means in Japanese, with D4 Enterprise only introducing English menus and English tips on how to get started.

This may be a dealbreaker for some, but for others, it will likely represent their best chance yet to experience The Legend of Heroes in its purest form. The game will be released on Thursday, September 12th.