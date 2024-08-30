The MSX port of T&E Soft's 1984 action-RPG Hydlide will be the next game to come to the Nintendo Switch as part of D4 Enterprise's EGGCONSOLE series of retro reissues.

It will arrive on the Japanese eShop next week on September 5th (as spotted by Gosokkyu) and is expected to be released on international storefronts shortly after. If previous EGGCONSOLE releases are anything to go by, it will be presented pretty much as it was back in 1985, with the only notable addition being the inclusion of an English how-to-play section and menus to help players get started, as well as a gallery featuring development artwork.

Just to give a brief bit of background, for those unfamiliar, Hydlide is a game that originally debuted on the PC-88, before being ported to a range of other platforms including the MSX. It saw players take control of a young knight named Jim on an adventure across a vast overworld, with the goal being to find a missing gem, defeat the demon Varalys, and restore peace to a place called Fairyland.

D4 Enterprise previously brought the PC-88 version of the game to the Switch back in December 2023 — as some of you will no doubt remember — so there will be some who will inevitably question whether this port is worth bringing over too, considering its similarities.

Nevertheless, we're glad to see these kinds of titles get a new lease on life on the Nintendo console, even if they aren't as fully featured as you would typically hope from an initiative of this kind.