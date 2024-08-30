The N64's analogue stick was revolutionary for the time, but it was also very prone to damage.

Not only is the stick a little more delicate than the ones we've seen since, it's also very much at risk if you accidentally drop the pad and it lands face-down.

As ever, the community is here to help solve this decades-old problem. Rocker Gaming – which has been working on improving the N64's stick in recent months – has just announced a small piece of plastic which could prevent those precious analogue sticks from future damage.

Dubbed "the N64 stick saver," it's described as "a TPU enclosure for the N64 stick that allows the controller stick to be safe during storage or transportation."





At 1PM CST today I'll be dropping more N64 Renasissance steel bowls as well as something new, I call the N64 stick saver.The stick saver is a TPU enclosure for the N64 stick that allows the controller stick to be safe during storage or transportation. pic.twitter.com/O8hvSXIQsZ August 30, 2024

Rocker Gaming adds:

The N64 stick saver is purpose built and fits the contour of the N64 controller along with a locking fitment into the gate. There is a generous amount of space for the stick to sit in which should allow various caps to fit. The TPU allows the stick saver to easily bend or flex into place without the concern of breaking it while putting it on or off. The design also means there is some squish upon impact that is displaced through the body of the controller instead of the stick directly.

