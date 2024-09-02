We're sad to report that Andrew Greenberg, who created the seminal RPG Wizardry alongside Robert Woodhead, has passed away.

Released in 1981, Wizardry was one of the first RPGs for personal computers and would prove to be a huge influence on the development of the genre. It was also a massive success in Japan and continues to receive new installments in that market.

More recently, the original game was remastered by Digital Eclipse for modern systems.

Greenberg – who lent his name to the antagonist of the first Wizardry game (Werdna is Andrew spelt backwards) – would later work as a patent attorney and general counsel for a renewable energy company.

Our thoughts are with Greenberg's family and friends at this difficult time.