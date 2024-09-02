For the longest time, the humble compact disc was thought to be indestructible. We were told that, if properly cared for, these shiny pieces of plastic would last forever, solving the issue of longevity that plagues volatile media such as cassette tapes and floppy discs.

However, in more recent times, it has become apparent that this isn't the case and that CDs have a finite lifespan, and it's perhaps shorter than we imagined – although the actual time is massively dependent on how a CD is stored, as one unlucky 3DO collector has recently discovered.

Speaking on Facebook, Shawn Pidich revealed that his 3DO collection had succumbed to "disc rot", which is when the reflective layer of the disc – which is essential to the CD being 'read' by the hardware – deteriorates due to oxidation, contamination, ultra-violet light damage, or the failure of adhesive used to stick the layers of the disc together.

Pidich says:

Well, I found most of my collection of CDs ended up with disc rot. The only CD that doesn't have it is my DOOM game. It was in the console, away from all the others. This game specifically is sentimental to me, as its the first game I remember playing and was my dad's.

Pidich is very open about the fact that he stored these discs in a less-than-ideal environment: "I had them outside in a shed. I've been reading that moisture is what causes it mainly."

Before you judge Pidich too harshly, it's worth remembering that not everyone has the available space to house a large collection of games, and, given the "indestructible" legend that rose up around optical media a few decades back, it's easy to see why some people would assume CDs would be robust enough to survive a few years in a damp shed.

However, as Pidich has learned the hard way, that couldn't be further from the truth.