AI is everywhere you look now, and it doesn't feel like it will be long before Skynet becomes a reality and we're all scurrying around in the rubble, John Connor-style, desperately trying to eke out an existence under the metal boot of our robotic oppressors.

But until then, let's enjoy this mildly diverting footage of a computer learning to play Super Mario Kart on a real SNES console.

"Meet LuEAgi, a program that learns to play Super Mario Kart with minimal information via an evolutionary algorithm," says LF_MrL314, its creator. "This is running on a real SNES, by the way."





Come check it out, I'll be streaming for a few days so come hang out and watch!



You can watch the progress here, and while we're certainly not AI experts and have no real idea of the processes involved with this, the live footage currently consists of the computer attempting the same corner over and over and over without getting very far.

Keep watching, though, as it might become a master at the game before long.