The 3DO launched on this day 30 years ago. Today, the console is widely remembered as one of the video game industry's most notable follies; the brainchild of EA founder Trip Hawkins, the system was intended to become gaming's VHS player. While its core specs would be designed by The 3DO Company, the system itself would be manufactured by electronics companies under licence – and firms like Panasonic, Sanyo and Goldstar (LG) would flock to the cause, keen to grab themselves a piece of the world's most exciting entertainment sector.

The reality was slightly less appealing. Some would argue that, in 1993, Sega and Nintendo fans weren't quite ready to let go of their 16-bit systems and spend the required $699.99 to own a shiny new 3DO. Because the hardware makers had to pay licensing fees to 3DO and weren't seeing the profits from software sales that companies like Nintendo and Sega would traditionally get, they had to price their machines high in order to turn a profit.

Then, there was the question of software; while Hawkins' former company EA was happy to throw its weight behind the platform, there simply wasn't enough quality to entice enough customers to make the jump. By the time 1994 ended, 3DO was no longer the most powerful console on the market, as Sony and Sega had launched their PlayStation and Saturn systems, which were backed by titles such as Ridge Racer, Daytona USA, Virtua Fighter and Tekken.

Around two million 3DO systems were sold globally, making the format something of a footnote in video game history. However, upon closer inspection, the console had a much more significant impact than you might assume. It marked the true beginning of the 'multimedia revolution', which had spluttered somewhat after the Sega CD and Amiga CD32, pulling together FMV, CD-quality music, massive amounts of storage space and convincing, real-time 3D graphics.

Many of 3DO's most notable games – including The Need For Speed, Road Rash and Total Eclipse – would make their way onto rival systems, while the likes of John Madden Football and FIFA on 3DO laid down the foundations for their respective franchises on PlayStation and Saturn.

3DO may been little more than a failed experiment for Trip Hawkins and company, but it's still home to some amazing games – and we've listed some of them below, in no particular order.