The 3DO launched on this day 30 years ago. Today, the console is widely remembered as one of the video game industry's most notable follies; the brainchild of EA founder Trip Hawkins, the system was intended to become gaming's VHS player. While its core specs would be designed by The 3DO Company, the system itself would be manufactured by electronics companies under licence – and firms like Panasonic, Sanyo and Goldstar (LG) would flock to the cause, keen to grab themselves a piece of the world's most exciting entertainment sector.
The reality was slightly less appealing. Some would argue that, in 1993, Sega and Nintendo fans weren't quite ready to let go of their 16-bit systems and spend the required $699.99 to own a shiny new 3DO. Because the hardware makers had to pay licensing fees to 3DO and weren't seeing the profits from software sales that companies like Nintendo and Sega would traditionally get, they had to price their machines high in order to turn a profit.
Then, there was the question of software; while Hawkins' former company EA was happy to throw its weight behind the platform, there simply wasn't enough quality to entice enough customers to make the jump. By the time 1994 ended, 3DO was no longer the most powerful console on the market, as Sony and Sega had launched their PlayStation and Saturn systems, which were backed by titles such as Ridge Racer, Daytona USA, Virtua Fighter and Tekken.
Around two million 3DO systems were sold globally, making the format something of a footnote in video game history. However, upon closer inspection, the console had a much more significant impact than you might assume. It marked the true beginning of the 'multimedia revolution', which had spluttered somewhat after the Sega CD and Amiga CD32, pulling together FMV, CD-quality music, massive amounts of storage space and convincing, real-time 3D graphics.
Many of 3DO's most notable games – including The Need For Speed, Road Rash and Total Eclipse – would make their way onto rival systems, while the likes of John Madden Football and FIFA on 3DO laid down the foundations for their respective franchises on PlayStation and Saturn.
3DO may been little more than a failed experiment for Trip Hawkins and company, but it's still home to some amazing games – and we've listed some of them below, in no particular order.
Super Street Fighter II Turbo (3DO)
Considered by many 3DO fans to be have been a legitimate system seller back in 1994, Super Street Fighter II Turbo was comfortably the best console port of the game for quite some time.
Boasting arcade-quality visuals and remixed music from the FM Towns version of Super Street Fighter II, the game is very nearly perfect – we say 'very nearly' because the parallax scrolling is sadly absent, and there are some missing animation frames.
Outside of this, however, it's as close as you could possibly get to having the coin-op in your living room back in 1994 – although an upgrade to a six-button controller (both Hori and Capcom made one for the 3DO) is just as essential now as it was back in the day.
Return Fire (3DO)
A fine example of a 3DO title which mixes old-school mechanics with 3D visuals, Return Fire tasks you with capturing the enemy flag and returning it to your base, using a selection of vehicles which each have their own strengths and weaknesses. The action is viewed from a top-down perspective, but everything is rendered in 3D, giving the world a believable depth.
A sequel would appear in 1998, and the original game was ported to the Sony PlayStation in 1996.
Crash 'n Burn (3DO)
Arguably the most notable of the 3DO's early launch titles, Crystal Dynamics' Crash 'n Burn is a vehicular combat racing title designed by Mark Cerny, a former Atari and Sega staffer who, in later life, would become the lead system architect on Sony consoles like the PS4, PS Vita and PS5.
While it was never the 'killer app' the console needed to convince people to make a purchase, it's still a lot of fun to play and boasts an impressive sense of speed, even by modern standards. It's a shame that multiplayer wasn't included, mind.
The Horde (3DO)
An early release for Toys for Bob – the studio which would later create the Skylanders series of games – The Horde is a delightful throwback to a time when developers were happy to mix genres together to create something innovative.
Placed in the role of a hapless servant boy who finds himself in possession of a small tract of land, The Horde showcases action, town-building and strategy elements. The aim is to build your settlement and then defend it from the titular flood of monsters.
Interspersed with surprisingly solid FMV sequences, this is a real highlight of the 3DO library – and a game that would be ported to the Sega Saturn in 1996.
Road Rash (3DO)
EA backed the 3DO with several key releases, of which Road Rash was perhaps the most notable. A next-gen reimagining of the 16-bit series of motorcycle combat racing games, it makes full use of the console's multimedia capabilities, offering almost half an hour of FMV and a soundtrack which comprises of notable bands from the '90s, such as Soundgarden, Monster Magnet and Therapy.
By the time the game was ported to consoles like the PlayStation and Saturn in 1996, the 3D visuals were arguably less impressive than they were just a couple of years earlier in 1994, but Road Rash is nonetheless a fine example of how the 3DO's power was harnessed to create an entirely new standard of video game.
Samurai Shodown (3DO)
Alongside Super Street Fighter II Turbo, Samurai Shodown is considered by many 3DO fans to be a key reason to own the system. Ported from SNK's Neo Geo original by Crystal Dynamics, this is a strikingly faithful conversion, and effortlessly puts the Mega Drive and SNES ports in the shade. Not only does it retain the signature camera zoom effect, it also has all of the characters, stages and moves.
On the downside, the standard 3DO pad is terrible for 2D fighting games, so you'll want to invest in a more suitable replacement. Also, the load times can occasionally be a little egregious – but hey, having this game in your home was a big deal back in 1994, so it was easy to overlook.
Wolfenstein 3D (3DO)
Before Doom, Wolfenstein 3D was the best FPS money could buy, and was duly ported to a wide range of systems, including the SNES.
When it came to porting it to the 3DO, it was clear that a straight conversion of the PC original simply wasn't going to cut it, so improvements were made to bring it up to speed. Enemy sprites were overhauled to give them more detail, and all of the censorship present in the SNES version was removed. There's also a great CD-quality soundtrack, too.
While it's not quite as revolutionary as its stablemate Doom, Wolfenstein 3D is still a fantastic game – in fact, on 3DO, this is arguably superior to Doom, as the 3DO port of that title is considered by many to be the worst of all the console conversions.
The Need For Speed (3DO)
The origin point of EA's million-selling racing franchise, The Need For Speed may not seem like much by modern standards, but at the time of release, it was a breath of fresh air as far as console racing games were concerned.
Leveraging its collaborative deal with automotive publication Road & Track, EA Canada was able to produce a title which was as realistic as possible on 3DO, and even went as far as to include fetching FMV sequences showing off the fine lines of each of the eight licensed sports cars.
While the subsequent PlayStation and Saturn ports would double the number of tracks from three to six, they didn't have the same impact when released in 1996 as the 3DO original did upon its debut in 1994. This was very close to being a system seller for the console.
Star Control II (3DO)
Originally released to widespread critical acclaim on PC in 1992, the 3DO port of Star Control II makes use of the CD-ROM format to improve the game's presentation dramatically, making for one of the most thrilling games on the console.
While the ship-to-ship combat that made the original so entertaining remains in place, the focus outside of those segments is very much on exploring the vast galaxy and conversing with a range of extraterrestrial lifeforms in the hope of recruiting them to your cause: the liberation of the planet Earth from the evil Ur-Quan.
The release of the 3DO source code in 2002 has enabled the game to be ported to PC as The Ur-Quan Masters.
Gex (3DO)
While 3DO was positioned as a more mature games console, it still needed its own anthropomorphic mascot – and Gex was what it got.
Developed by Crystal Dynamics, Gex boasts some amazing 2D visuals and excellent presentation. Its titular character – a smart-ass gecko voiced by comedian Dana Gould – might not be quite as cool as Sonic, but the game's quality more than makes up for that.
Gex would get two sequels – Gex: Enter the Gecko (1998) and Gex 3: Deep Cover Gecko (1999).
Very solid list, picked all my favourites. While the console/platform failed and was extremely short lived and expensive... back then even around the time of its demise with PSX and Saturn on the horizon, I would have still told you that it was worth buying for Road Rash and Need For Speed alone... if you had deep enough pockets.
And infact, I still stick to that. They are still the "best" versions of those games (subjective but easily arguable), and show how incredible and ahead of its time the system was. There's plenty of other fun games and impressive ports, but those 2 titles remain genuine "killer apps" for me that justify the purchase alone.
Unless I missed them, Alone in the Dark is a pretty big omission, and it also had the definitive version of Out of This World at the time. Road Rash and SCII are definitely the two best. Generally a laughably bad system though. The people who think it better than the other consoles of the time almost make me sad in their devotion to their horrible childhood toy.
Never had a 3DO, but I seem to recall that the TV ads always focused on the Jurassic Park game. Was that not even very good?
@Poodlestargenerica Yeah there's Alone in the Dark 1 and 2 on 3do. Also really good version of Flashback in addition to Out of this World.
It's difficult to quantify "other consoles of its time"... the 3dO was part of that awkward phase where Genesis, SNES, Amiga and DOS ruled the roost, but before the PlayStation, Saturn, N64, PCs with 3D accelerators...
Really the systems it should be compared to are Mega Cd, 32X, CDi, CD32, Jaguar, Jaguar CD, NeoGeo Cd, Pippin, PCFX, Virtual Boy, CDTV, and a few more that probably slip my mind right now. There seemed a never ending list of new systems trying to establish what the "next generation" would be like, but they were all about 3 years early to really get an impressive leap forward but at an afforable price.
While my personal allegiance was to stick with the Megadrive and add a Mega CD and 32X (really nice combined library if you can sift through the trash) I think it's arguable that the 3dO was the closest of all the systems of its ilk to give a vision of what was to come with the PlayStation. Trouble is, it wasn't quite as powerful, and was far to expensive. But for those with deep pockets, it was a taste of the future at least 18 months early.
Difficult to appreciate the novelty factor when looking back... but easy to understand how that lucky few that had one around launch were mind blown enough to still sing its praises decades on... a bit like how Dreamcast owners got to experience PS2/GC/Xbox quality games 28 months early, and felt gyped when it died.
@XiaoShao "good" is subjective... it was more of an "interactive multimedia experience" than a true game. Fairly rudimentary point and click adventure with puzzles, and arcades mini games that are akin to what would eventually be early 2000s flash games.
However, the FMV, sound and music were excellent for the time and far more impressive than similar titles on Mega CD, CDi (without the optional videocard at least) etc. And the minigames, while simple, had pretty amazing graphics that wouldn't have been possible on the 16bits. In short clips on a commercial, they would have made it look like an incredible game! Watching longer clips of full gameplay would have instantly broken that illusion though! The 8 & 16 bit JP games were all significantly better to actually play.
So, is it worth playing today? Not really, other than as a historical curiosity. But at the time it would have been a technical showpiece that showed the potential of "interactive entertainment"... which was what was being used as a way to sell expensive hardware to parents as if it was educational and "not just a videogame". Sadly for kids whose parents bought into this idea, often the truth was "barely a videogame at all" !
Some people love these type of early 90s entertainment CD rom "experiences". I guess they are an acquired taste, like the "laser disc games" like Space Ace and Dragons Lair... which also had great ports for the 3dO. For people who like them, I guess the JP one is one of the best. The Mega CD title has worse graphics but is probably the better designed point and click adventure.
Deadelus Encounter is the only one missing for me and only because it has Tia Carerra in it. Absolute eye candy. I don't recall the game being any fun what so ever though, so probably a good call not adding it to your list.
In September 1995, whilst the 3DO was the biggest selling 5th gen console in the US, they announced the 3DO M2.
No one was going to spend $300 on a 3DO console that was going to be replaced with the 3DO M2 the following year.
The 3DO console was originally going to be upgradable to the next gen console. (The M2) But the 3DO company decided the next gen needed a 4x speed CD ROM. And so the upgrade was abandoned.
By the end of 1995, the 3DO had arguably the best 5th gen library.
By the end of 1996, the 3DO's best games were on other platforms that also had their own exclusives.
Battlesport was an excellent, unique title for the 3DO. Like a mix of Battlezone, Twisted Metal and Rocket League played from a first-person perspective, Battlesport was smooth and enjoyable, especially in split-screen multiplayer.
The primary objective is to score more goals than your opponent by picking up a ball in an Arena and shooting it toward the single goal. With several different types of goals, arenas, and tanks to pilot, the game has enough variation and difficulty to keep pushing further into the single-player mode, but local one-on-one multiplayer is the killer feature. There are handicaps to let different skill levels compete closer, and there are many power-ups to mix up the action during match.
The similarities to Battlezone are definitely felt in the controls, which by modern FPS standards feel "sloppy", but given the hovertanks it makes sense and you do get used to the chaos that feel provides. This version is superior to the PlayStation version in terms of visuals, at least.
Another game that's superior to the PlayStation version is Space Hulk: Vengeance of the Blood Angels. The definitive version of the game, this blend of real-time strategy and First-Person Shooter surprisingly holds up in a couple ways to today's standards. Slow, methodical, and difficult, this game plays close to the original board game's blend of horror and dread, and pays off the player's investment in mapping and planning two or three moves in advance.
Combat is similar to Wolfenstein 3D as a single-level FPS, but when the Genestealer enemies get close, combat switches to very good-looking video/QTE-style melee not terribly dissimilar to what's found today in Metroid Dread.
While neither of these games made a big splash elsewhere, I think the 3DO versions are the best ones and deserve a deeper look.
(Oh, I meant to say that while scoring more goals is the main objective in Battlesport, blowing up your opponent by shooting them with lasers and missiles is a critical tactic in the game.)
I was like, excuse me where is Escape from Cyber City but that was on the OTHER failed console.
I got around to trying the 3DO version of Super Street Fighter 2 earlier this year and compared it directly to the arcade version. I was actually surprised by the changes for the port as it has noticeable concessions, and beyond just the background layer. I only mention that because of how often people say it is perfect aside from the backgrounds. With that said, it's still a very good port at the time and would have felt perfect for those that had it at the time. It was clearly a step up over the Genesis and SNES versions and would have been an impressive sight back in 1994 and 1995.
I always found it odd that they went with a three-button controller as the default for the 3DO. It was really a missed opportunity to not launch with a six-button pad as standard. Fighting games were already popular and they really could have marketed the system as the ideal way to play arcade fighters while also pushing other game experiences on the platform.
