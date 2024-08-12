Accessory maker Hyperkin has just released a Hall Effect stick for the N64, a "no-drift, GameCube-style" replacement that "requires zero soldering."

The $14.99 stick can simply be dropped into your existing N64 controller and is, according to Hyperkin, "built to withstand the test of time and intense gaming marathons."

Mimicking the GameCube's analogue stick, you'll be able to "feel the nostalgia and comfort of the GameCube era while dominating your favourite N64 games. This stick is designed for maximum comfort and a competitive edge, making long gaming sessions a breeze."

You can order the stick now directly from Hyperkin.

If you'd rather stick to something more authentic, then the modding community is making a like-for-like replacement of the N64's stick.

