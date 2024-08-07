This week, the N64 modder KurkoMods released an amazing new Banjo Kazooie mod called Banjo Kazooie: Bear Waker Deluxe, which sees Rare's bird & bear visiting the world of The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker.

The mod is an update of an earlier hack from 2019, which was titled Bear Waker, and tasks players with guiding Banjo around Outset Island, collecting 21 Jiggies, 125 notes, 20 Mumbo tokens, and 12 honeycomb pieces. There are also plenty of cool Easter Eggs to find, including new Game Boy and GameCube-related items and gags about the duo's inactivity of late, with those who are members of Kurko Mods YouTube and Patreon channel, getting a special "Golden Jiggy" version of the mod featuring two additional secrets that aren't available elsewhere.



Available now!

🌴BK Bear Waker Deluxe🌴Available now!- 21 Jiggies-125 Notes-20 Mumbo Tokens-12 Honeycombs ...and more!

In case you're unfamiliar with KurkoMods' previous work or require a recap, he was the person responsible for leading the development of The Legend of Banjo Kazooie - The Jiggies of Time — a hack that saw Banjo traversing well-known areas from Ocarina of Time like The Great Deku Tree, Dodongo's Cavern, and the Temple of Time. He is also in the process of developing another crossover mod too, called BK Nostalgia 64, which will see Banjo visiting GoldenEye 007, Super Mario 64, and Donkey Kong 64.

You can watch a walkthrough of the game below. The patch is available from the video's description: