If you're keen on retro emulation, then you'll almost certainly have come across screen filters which add things like scanlines, bloom and screen distortion to ensure your classic games look every how you remember them, back when you played on a tiny portable CRT TV set in your bedroom.

There are countless filters to choose from now, allowing gamers to get exactly the right look – but what about audio? It goes without saying that the television sets in the '80s and '90s didn't offer the best aural experience; you'd often be saddled with low-quality mono sound.

We now have a new audio filter which allows you to return to those good old days. Developed by Retro Crisis, RF Mono can be applied to games played via RetroArch, and is "designed to ruin your audio and make it sound like a crappy '80s mono speaker."

You can hear the filter in action below.