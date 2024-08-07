Climax Entertainment's Landstalker is one of the best action adventures on the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive, but remarkably, we never got a true sequel to the game – although it did get multiple 'spiritual successors', including Alundra, Dark Savior and Lady Stalker.

If you're tired of waiting for a new entry in the Landstalker series, then you might be interested to learn that a fan-made creation tool is currently in development that allows users to build their own version of the game.

The latest version of Landstalker Editor – 0.3.4 – has just been released, and now includes things like room map editing, sprite editing, entity property editing, blockset editing and an enhanced room editor.





It's almost at the point where an entire new Landstalker game can be built. Landstalker Editor 0.3.4 demonstration video. 😮It's almost at the point where an entire new Landstalker game can be built. https://t.co/sdR7VfeVjN August 4, 2024

As you can see from the video, it's shaping up to be a very impressive project – even more so when you consider that it began life as a simple graphics viewer for the game.

Landstalker and Shining Force artist Yoshitaka Tamaki sadly passed away in 2023. He had ideas for a sequel, but it unfortunately never happened.