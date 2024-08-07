Last week gave us the not-at-all-pleasant news that Game Informer – a magazine that has been running for 33 years – has been shuttered by its parent company, GameStop.

The news was broken with a rather lifeless statement on social media, which was followed up by a message from the magazine's freshly laid-off staff – which was then deleted, along with the Twitter account.

All of the content which was published on Game Informer has also been nuked, with the magazine's website now displaying the aforementioned, boardroom-created message.

While GameStop has sadly shown scant regard for the history of this esteemed publication, fans are taking it into their own hands to properly celebrate and preserve it. Retromags.com – a site which hosts community-submitted scans of classic video game magazines – has just put a huge archive of Game Informer issues live, starting from issue one all the way up to 260 (December 2014).

It's not public facing yet, but after 2 hours (and that is with automation) I am almost ready! Just need to sync the files up and unhide the category pic.twitter.com/wdWAMVOCvp August 5, 2024

If you're a fan of the magazine and want to dig into past issues, this is the ideal place to do it. We should be thankful that there are individuals out there who value gaming's history; without them, there's the real risk that stuff like this could be lost forever.

If you like what Retromags.com is doing, then you can support the site's efforts by donating here.