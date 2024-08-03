The GameStop-owned magazine Game Informer – which began life back in August 1991 as FuncoLand's in-house newsletter – has abruptly been closed down, signally the continued decline of print media.

"After 33 thrilling years of bringing you the latest news, reviews, and insights from the ever-evolving world of gaming, it is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Game Informer," says the statement issued by the publication.

"From the early days of pixelated adventures to today’s immersive virtual realms, we’ve been honoured to share this incredible journey with you, our loyal readers. While our presses may stop, the passion for gaming that we’ve cultivated together will continue to live on. Thank you for being part of our epic quest, and may your own gaming adventures never end."

Kotaku has reported that the magazine’s entire staff is being laid off.

According to figures released in June 2017, the magazine's readership totalled 7,585,296, making it the fifth most popular magazine in terms of circulation.

However, as noted by Kotaku, GameStop CEO and chairman Ryan Cohen told staff last year that “every expense at the company must be scrutinized under a microscope and all waste eliminated."

Clearly, Game Informer is part of this cost-cutting exercise.