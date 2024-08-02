A charity in the US is urging gamers of a certain age to consider screening for cancer.

A billboard taken out by The Prevent Cancer Foundation – spotted by eStarland – shows the iconic green screen of the Game Boy (although the model shown is actually the Game Boy Pocket, which had a grey display) alongside the message, "If you've played this screen, it may be time to screen for cancer."

Predictably, some have cracked jokes claiming that the billboard is suggesting the Game Boy causes cancer, but the message is obviously different – the charity is pointing out that those who grew up with Nintendo's monochrome handheld (which launched in North America 35 years ago) may be at the age where their risk of developing cancer is increasing.

Regular screening helps detect cancer early, thereby massively increasing chances of survival.

The billboard is, therefore, for a very noble cause – but it still gives us a bit of a shock, we have to admit.