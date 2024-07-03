Epilogue, the company behind the GB Operator, has revealed that it is adding functionality to its Playback app which will allow you to use the Game Boy Camera as a lo-fi webcam.

In case you didn't know, the GB Operator is a device which allows you to play original Game Boy, Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance cartridges on your PC via emulation.

The Playback app currently allows you to download photos from the Game Boy Camera accessory, but Epilogue has just demonstrated the ability to use the peripheral as a webcam.





Coming soon to a GB Operator near you. Hello from the team in glorious 16 kilopixels 👋🏻!Coming soon to a GB Operator near you. pic.twitter.com/nFjiQxn9DO July 2, 2024

"We now have a live feed from the Game Boy Camera, but still need to fine-tune some things and allow for configuration options," says the company. "We wanted to share this update because it was exciting to see it finally work, and [we] can't wait to see everyone having fun with it. It's the worst and the best webcam you'll ever have."

We recently reviewed the $50 GB Operator, giving it 8/10 and saying:

When taking into account what it sets out to do, the GB Operator pretty much nails it. The hardware is small and easily portable, the emulation is excellent and the Playback app is evolving into something that's packed with options and features. The issue is that this is still a very niche product – and there's no escaping the fact that, without a computer, it's little more than a paperweight. However, if you're looking for a way to enjoy your Game Boy library when you're sat at your computer – or you're interested in preserving your collection or save data – then it makes a lot of sense, especially at such a reasonable price point.

