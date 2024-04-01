Game Informer recently polled its readers online to discover what they believe is the "Greatest Game of All Time" and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time has yet again come out on top. However, not everyone is thrilled with the outcome, as evidenced by some of the replies we've seen following the announcement.

Much of the criticism we've seen appears to be aimed at the 64 games selected for the tournament bracket, which were based on a previous Reader's Vote from 2018 for Game Informer's 300th issue. As people have pointed out, there are several notable omissions, with not a single Sega title appearing in the final bracket, while games like Doom (1993), The Secret of Monkey Island, Deus Ex, and Wolfenstein 3D are also nowhere to be seen.

In response to the news, some people have taken to criticizing the winner The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, arguing that it "isn't even the best Zelda game" and calling it the "2nd best Zelda game released on the N64".

pic.twitter.com/LTJ4LPUuzb Our readers and community have spoken, and the winner of our bracket tournament to determine the greatest game of all time is The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time! Head here for the full results, the closest calls in the tournament, and more! https://t.co/4ED7SNLRh8 March 29, 2024

Meanwhile, other Twitter users have also questioned some of the results from head-to-heads featured in the brackets, such as Rockstar's cowboy epic Red Dead Redemption II winning over Super Mario 64 and God of War's 2018 reboot beating out Capcom's 2005 survival horror masterpiece Resident Evil 4.

To be fair, Game Informer acknowledges on its site that these kinds of debates "are often full of superfluous apples-to-oranges comparisons" and "are unlikely to come up with a definitive answer everyone will be happy with." But that certainly hasn't prevented people from expressing their opinions online.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on the bracket in the comments below. Do you agree that The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is the "Greatest Game of All Time?" Also, are there any other omissions that you can spot? Let us know!