Sega's reputation in the world of arcade machines is almost unrivalled; while many of its competitors have fallen by the wayside over the years, the company continues to produce coin-op machines even in 2024 and has decades of glorious history behind it, stretching all the way back to the days before video game arcade machines were even a thing.

But what's the best arcade game ever made by Sega? That was a question that video game media veteran Keith Stuart wanted to answer, and to that end, he's published a list on The Guardian which runs down the 15 greatest Sega coin-ops of all time.

The list includes the usual suspects, such as After Burner, Golden Axe, Virtua Fighter 2 and Crazy Taxi, but the top prize ultimately goes to 1994's Daytona USA.

Subscribe to Time Extension on

Released in the wake of Virtua Racing and Ridge Racer, Daytona USA would become one of the most commercially successful coin-ops of all time. That reason alone means it's one of the most popular of Sega's arcade releases – units can still be found in amusement arcades all over the globe – and it spawned ports on the Saturn and Dreamcast.

Do you agree with the running order of this list? Does Daytona USA deserve the title of 'best Sega arcade game of all time'? Let us know in the comments.