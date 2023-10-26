Update [Thu 26th Oct, 2023 12:00 BST]: Sega has shown off the bonus games featured in Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name in a new video:

Original Story [Thu 7th Sep, 2023 09:05 BST]: Sega's Daytona USA is one of the most successful arcade machines of all time, and it's not uncommon to spot units in wild even today, almost 30 years after it made its debut.

The game received ports to the Saturn and Dreamcast, and would eventually be made available on the PS3 and Xbox 360 as a digital download. However, its 1998 sequel, Daytona USA 2: Battle on the Edge, wasn't as lucky; it never got a home port, with a proposed Dreamcast conversion rumoured to have been cancelled in favour of Daytona USA 2001.

Thankfully, the long wait for a domestic edition of the game is now coming to a close thanks to the upcoming Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. The Yakuza / Like a Dragon series has a tradition of including Sega arcade machines (something that can be charted all the way back to Sega stablemate Shenmue, which has some commonalities with the Yakuza franchise), and this new entry will continue the trend.

Daytona USA 2 is confirmed to be included in the game, but it will go under its non-licenced title Sega Racing Classic 2, as Sega's deal with the Daytona Speedway has now lapsed. Fighting Vipers 2 is also confirmed to be in the game, as are the Master System ports of Flicky and Galaxy Force.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name arrives on PS5, Xbox Series S/X and PC on 9th November, 2023.