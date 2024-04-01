After two sold-out retro and indie gaming events, The Nottingham Video Games Expo is returning for 2024.

Taking place on Saturday, 20th July 2024 and Sunday, 21st July, the event will be held at Nottingham's Belgrave Rooms, situated on Goldsmith Street, and promises "action-packed gaming, activities, guest speakers, plus more." Doors open at 11 am on each day and close at 5 pm.

Confirmed guests include Antstream Arcade, Derby Computer Museum, Monster Joysticks and Sore Thumb Retro Games, while local food company Doughnotts will be on hand to provide snacks and refreshments.

The aim of the event is to bring "the local community together to celebrate all things gaming and beyond," and attendees will be able to "play games in the Gaming & Developer Areas, visit a market stall style area filled with traders/sellers showcasing items to purchase [and listen to] guest speakers live on the stage from the gaming industry."

Previous events have featured former Rare staffers David Wise, Paul Machacek and Kev Bayliss as special guests.

It has also been confirmed that Mario Kart Tournaments and other games will be held by Nintendo Nottingham, a fan-based organisation.

We're pleased to be supporting this amazing event, and we can offer you the chance to get a 15% discount on tickets. Simply input the code TIMEX when ordering via this link.