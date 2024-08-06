Last week gave us the shocking news that Game Informer – one of the most popular video game magazines in the world – was being closed down by its parent company, GameStop.

The mag's 13 staff were immediately let go, and the next issue – which was apparently close to being complete, was canned. The closure was conformed on the official Game Informer Twitter account in a statement which curiously read like it was formulated in a GameStop boardroom.

It would seem that was indeed the case, because a fresh statement was made by the official account yesterday which appears to have come from the staff of the publication, rather than the owners that shut it down.





After a former Game Informer staffer used the site's social channels to post their own statement on GI's closure, GameStop nukes the account.This, coupled with taking the online archives offline on Friday, is such flagrant disrespect for GI and its legacy. Sad to see. pic.twitter.com/Ni9yd9Y0oO August 5, 2024

Our 33-year legacy deserves a genuine goodbye, written by a former Game Informer member. We're heartbroken by the shutdown of our publication, yet we leave with pride knowing we poured everything we had into it. In the words of our editor-in-chief: "Be well. Play well."

The post didn't last long; it was soon deleted, along with the entire Game Informer Twitter account.

Game Informer's website now directs to the same company-made statement, and all of the content which was published previously is gone.