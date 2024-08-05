Accessory maker Genki has just announced its next project, and it's likely to be of interest to Steam Deck and ROG Ally owners, as well as iPhone videographers looking for more storage.

The SavePoint is a "gaming SSD" that offers up to 2TB of storage and is compatible with a wide range of devices. "Imagine carrying up to 2TB of your favourite games wherever you go," says Genki. "We’ve come a long way since Steve Jobs famously introduced '1,000 songs in your pocket.' With SavePoint, you can store 400,000 songs in a device the size of a Gameboy cartridge. With 10Gbps bandwidth, you can run AAA games directly from the drive and even boot external operating systems."

Connecting to your device using a USB-C cable, SavePoint grants instant access to oodles of storage, but it has other advantages, too – such as offering a way of running alterative operating systems on your Steam Deck, for example.

"Embracing Windows on your Steam Deck might seem unconventional, but it brings a host of advantages," adds Genki. "With SavePoint, you can enjoy the best of both worlds by keeping SteamOS internally and having the flexibility to access a broader range of platforms and compatible games."

In the same way, you can also run SteamOS on non-Steam gaming handhelds. "Windows 10/11 is a really poor user experience on the handheld (probably the same reason most of Steam Deck gamers don't want to spend time in SteamOS desktop mode)," says Genki. Using SavePoint, you can boot into SteamOS without having to touch your handheld's main OS installation.

SavePoint might also be useful for budding smartphone video makers, too, as it "unlocks 4K60 ProRes video recording on the latest iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Apple ProRes codecs provide an unparalleled combination of multistream, real‑time editing performance, impressive image quality, and reduced storage rates. ProRes codecs take full advantage of multicore processing and feature fast, reduced‑resolution decoding modes."

Here's a checklist of all you need to know about the SavePoint, direct from the Kickstarter page:

Handheld Optimized: Ideal form factor for devices like the Steam Deck, ROG Ally, and more.

Passthrough Charging: Keep your game going and device powered while using SavePoint with up to 100W passthrough.

M.2 2230 SSD: Up to 2TB of storage in an ultra-compact form factor with transfer speeds of up to 10Gbps to keep up with the demands of modern gaming.

MagSafe Attachment: Designed to securely attach SavePoint to your consoles (and their cases) with included MagSafe stickers and smartphones.

Integrated Heatsink: Four unique designs offer not just good looks, but efficient cooling for consistent performance.

Data Protection: Built-in capacitor to protect your saves if the drive is suddenly disconnected or removed from its power source.

The SavePoint starts at $49.99 for the DIY model (Kickstarter: $39) – you supply your own internal storage. The 512GB model is $119.99 (Kickstarter: $99), 1TB $169.99 (Kickstarter: $139) and 2TB $249.99 (Kickstarter: $199).