Antstream has announced that Centipede (Atari 8-bit) and The Lords Of Midnight (ZX Spectrum) have joined its library of streamable retro games.

"Previously a VCS exclusive, the Atari 8-bit version of Centipede joins Antstream this week," says the company. "An iconic game that proved incredibly popular in the arcades, Centipede originally launched in 1981 before being released on multiple platforms. The game is a fixed shooter where the titular centipede moves left and right across the screen, getting lower with each crossing."

The Lords of Midnight is going to be of intense interest to fans of the strategy RPG genre. "A fantasy strategy/RPG hybrid game that launched originally for the ZX Spectrum in 1984, before being converted to other home computers," explains Antstream. "The game proved to be very well regarded by the players and spawned a couple of sequels in later years. In The Lords of Midnight, players are charged with destroying the Witchking Doomdark and bringing about the end of the perpetual winter that hangs over the Land of Midnight."



The game was created by the legendary Mike Singleton, who sadly passed away in 2012.

"When it comes to arcade games, it doesn't get much more classic than Centipede," says Antstream CEO Steve Cottam. "The Lords of Midnight, on the other hand, is the sort of game that would give hours of thoughtful entertainment to home computer enthusiasts. Either way, these are both great titles and we are proud to have them both coming to the Antstream library this week."

Available for a yearly subscription of £39.99, Anstream offers cloud-based access to over 1,300 classic video games. For a limited time, you can purchase a lifetime subscription for a one-off payment of £99.99.