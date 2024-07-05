Retro game streaming service Antstream is now available on iPhone and iOS, bringing with it legal access to 1,300 classic games covering platforms such as the SNES, Amiga, Neo Geo, ZX Spectrum, Mega Drive and more.

The service is already available on Xbox, Windows, Android, Amazon devices and certain smart TVs, and uses a cloud-based system to stream games directly to the subscriber's device of choice.

AntStream's library includes the likes of Art of Fighting, R-Type, Pac-Man, The Chaos Engine, Double Dragon, Pong, Metal Slug, Worms, Super Star Wars, Turrican, Bubble Bobble and many, many more – and the system has built-in leaderboards and achievements. AntStream also holds regular themed challenges based around particular titles.



Antstream has weekly tournaments & challenges at your fingertips plus save states so you can pick up where you left off. What are you playing first? 🎉 You can now play over 1300 retro games on your iPhone, iPad or Android device! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/feQ2AZXjeo July 1, 2024

AntStream requires a subscription to access, which can be paid either monthly ($3.99) or yearly ($29.99). The catch for Xbox users is that it's not currently possible to connect your Xbox-based AntStream account to a standard one – so you'll effectively need two subs. However, AntStream has said that it hopes to address this issue in the future.