Wave Master is republishing the soundtrack to Technosoft's Thunder Force V in time to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Sega Saturn.

"The ultimate sound source of the masterpiece " #サンダーフォースV " that will leave its mark in the history of STG will be revived in a remastered 2024 version," says Sega's tweet on the news.

Composed by Hyakutaro Tsukumo, the soundtrack will span two discs and will launch in Japan on Thursday, August 8th, 2024.

Thunder Force V launched on Saturn back in 1997 before being ported to the PS1 the following year. The series has been dormant since 2008's Thunder Force VI, with Sega now owning the IP following the collapse of Technosoft in 2001.

The Saturn launched on November 22nd, 1994. To mark the anniversary, we imagine Sega will make a few more announcements this year.