ROM hacker @rumbleminze has confirmed that they are porting Sunsoft's NES classic Blaster Master to the SNES.

"After taking a bit of a break, this weekend I started my next NES -> SNES conversion," says the developer. "Background tiles are all using greyscale since I haven't gotten to attributes yet. Getting to this point has been 56 builds, for anyone curious."

After taking a bit of a break, this weekend I started my next NES -> SNES conversion pic.twitter.com/xq36knf1Aj August 4, 2024

Originally released in Japan in June 1988 as Chō Wakusei Senki Metafight, Blaster Master is one of the most memorable NES releases and would spawn a series which continues to this very day – the most recent entry being 2021's Blaster Master Zero 3.

While we're on the topic, our friends at Digital Foundry have recently visited Sunsoft in Japan and produced this excellent video: