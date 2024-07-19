Sunsoft announced today that it has signed an agreement with Gravity Game Arise to produce a remake of the Super Nintendo game Hashire Hebereke for PC and Nintendo Switch.

Released in 1994 exclusively in Japan, the original Hashire Hebereke was an isometric on-foot racing game that saw players select from one of eight characters from the Hebereke series and compete in races to battle for first place.

According to Sunsoft's announcement, the remake, which is tentatively being called Hashire Hebereke EX, will carry over many of the same features included in the original, while also incorporating additional characters, stages, 4-player online multiplayer, and a time attack mode.

It is being developed by the Korean studio CRT Games, whose previous credits include Psychic 5 Eternal and Snow Bros. 2, and is currently slated to release sometime next year in 2025.