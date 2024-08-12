Chinese firm Anbernic recently released the RG40XX H, a horizontally-oriented device which looks a bit like the PS Vita. Now, the company is back with another variant of the RG40XX, this time with a vertical setup.

Those of you who have been paying attention will notice that this new handheld – the RG40XX V – bears more than a passing resemblance to the AYANEO Pocket DMG, an Android-powered portable that's currently being crowdfunded.

The device has a 4-inch IPS display with a 640 x 480 resolution, and while the chipset hasn't been confirmed yet, it is thought to be powerful enough to emulate up to the Saturn and Dreamcast.

It will use the same 3,200 mAh battery as the RG40XX H, but has dropped one of its analogue sticks – which makes it look a lot like the aforementioned AYANEO Pocket DMG.

There's no release date as yet, but Anbernic is usually pretty quick at launching its products once an announcement is made. Expect the price to be around $70.