D4 Enterprise has announced that Hydlide 3: The Space Memories is the next PC-88 game that will be heading to the Nintendo Switch eShop as part of its EGGCONSOLE series of retro reissues. It will begin distribution in Japan next week on February 22nd, with the game expected to hit Western storefronts shortly after.

In case you're unaware, these are essentially a collection of fairly barebone rereleases that are bringing a bunch of classic Japanese computer games to the Nintendo platform, starting with titles originally released for the PC-88. The list of games published so far includes Relics, Thexder, Silpheed, Ys, Marchen Veil, Hydlide, Yokai Tantei, and Xanadu, with most of these titles featuring English menu options and "How to Play" sections while retaining their original text elsewhere (for better or for worse).

T&E Soft's Hydlide 3 (also known as Super Hydlide) is the latest title to join this list and was originally released for the MSX, MSX2, and PC-8801mkII SR in 1987, before being ported to platforms like the X1, Nintendo Famicom, Sega Mega Drive / Genesis, X68000, PC-98, and Windows computers.

Much like its predecessors, it is an action RPG that sees players assume the role of a hero on a quest to save the land from evil, but this time around there is an action button to press meaning you don't have to bump into enemies to engage in combat. The game also retains the morality system from Hydlide 2: Shine of Darkness and includes a day & night cycle, encumbrance, cutscenes, and different classes to choose from.

You can view the Japanese store page here. A North American store page is not yet up as of the time of writing.