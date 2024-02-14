Playdate maker Panic has revealed that it has successfully shipped 70,000 units of the adorable yellow handheld – and it has a limit amount of stock ready to ship right now.

"After a lot of hard work and logistics, Panic is thrilled to announce that they have caught up to all Playdate pre-orders and that a limited number of Playdates are currently available for purchase at shop.play.date," says the company. "Going forward, Panic will notify the public when Playdates are in-stock and ready to ship. Customers will still be able to place an order for a Playdate when it is out of stock, but will be notified that their order won’t ship until Panic has a new batch of Playdates ready to ship."

The company has also announced two new games – Pullfrog: Playdate Deluxe and Oom – will hit the system's online store on February 20th. It has also revealed that a new Panic’s Playdate Update is coming soon, and will outline more titles for 2024.

In addition to this good news, Panic has also revealed that it is now shipping to the following countries: